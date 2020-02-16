Mountain Basketball closed their season in the inaugural South Yosemite Conference Tournament, registering two victories over Highland, 64-46, and East, 57-48.
Tehachapi (8-20) had a strong game from Nathaniel Webb against East, with the forward logging 15 points and nine rebounds. Brandon Neaderbaomer added 11 points and three steals, Nathanael Betz had nine points, five rebounds and two assists, Zach King had six points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists, and Semaj Miller had six points to round out the other leaders.
Against Highland, Betz had 14 points five rebounds, five steals and four assists and Ryan Jones finished with 13 points and four rebounds. Jameson Dayton also had eight points and five rebounds.
The Warriors went 2-2 in the tournament overall, recording losses in games against Mira Monte, 67-51, and Bakersfield Christian, 83-48 along with the wins over Highland and East.
Seniors on the 2019-2020 Tehachapi squad included Matthew Finklea, Ryan Jones, Semaj Miller, David Warrick, Andrew Datu, Jameson Dayton, Nick Neaderbaomer, Brandon Neaderbaomer and Nathanael Betz. Underclassmen players were Zach King, Nathaniel Webb, Luke Debruyne and Casey Wood.
Coaches for this year’s team were Moe Cramer, Carson Bethany and James Henderson.
Junior varsity wins SYL title
Despite finishing the season with three losses in league play, Tehachapi (15-6; 7-3 SYL) was able to still register a South Yosemite League tri-championship tie with Ridgeview and Independence, who also finished with identical 7-3 league marks.
The Braves had wins this year over Independence (64-62), Bakersfield Christian (48-35), Golden Valley (58-31, 33-23), West (56-52, 45-42) and Ridgeview (68-35).
Playing for the Braves this season was #4 Luke Cramer,#10 Mitchell Bowlin, #12 Matthew Jones, #13 Tyler O’Brien, #20 Max Meza, #22 Saul Gracian, #23 Wyatt Baldwin, #24 Mason Madden, #25 Aldo Vasquez, #34 Johnny Smith, #35 Logan O’Beirne, #41 Camden Snell and #42 Jacob Dessenberger. The head coach was Bruce Schkade.
