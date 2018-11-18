Tehachapi boy’s and girl’s varsity basketball hit the court for a pair of scrimmages last week with both the Warriors and Lady Warriors off to promising starts.
On the Lady Warriors side, Tehachapi defeated Quartz Hill 36-11 on Nov. 13 as a strong defensive effort by Tehachapi coupled with 11 points from Madilyn Cotta including 3-of-4 from three-point range paced the victory. Teagan Thurman added six points while Sierra Brown scored four for Tehachapi.
Thurman added to her offense two days later as she scored 12 points and led Tehachapi in rebounding in a 36-31 win over Rosamond. Cotta and Sara Heier each scored five for the Lady Warriors in the preseason victory.
Interim head coach Jimi Perkins was satisfied with his team’s effort, especially defensively, but knows there is still plenty to work on prior to the start of the season.
“We need to work on offensive execution and floor spacing before our first game against Kennedy on November 27th,” he said. “I’m encouraged that with each practice we are improving. We definitely have some work to do in the next couple of weeks, but I am hoping we improve significantly from last year’s losing record.”
The Warrior boy’s varsity also had a strong week of scrimmages with a pair of wins over Rosamond High School on Tuesday 65-46 and 65-63 victory over Centennial on Friday night.
Drew Bauer and Adam Lomonaco led Tehachapi with 11 points apiece against Rosamond while Riley Thomson added 10 rebounds in the win.
“I was really pleased with the aggressiveness of our defense, perhaps too aggressive at times being called for a lot of reaching fouls,” said head coach Moe Cramer. “I would have liked to see them be more patient with the offense and they were a bit sloppy.”
In the Centennial game the Warriors earned the two-point win on the road as Nathanael Betz and Cody Hayes led Tehachapi with 12 points apiece. Tehachapi had 10 of 12 players on the roster score against Centennial after nine scored against Rosamond two nights before. The balance and contributions continue to be a focus point for Cramer early in the season.
“The boys were contagious, feeding off each other with all the heart and grit they could muster,” Cramer said. “It was truly phenomenal to be a part of. I’m very proud of them.”
Tehachapi will officially open their season on Tuesday, Nov. 27 when they host Kennedy High School at the THS gym; tip off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Cramer was grateful for the Tehachapi fans who were on the road for last week’s games and is looking forward to bringing that energy home on the 27th.
“The fans made the experience even greater,” he said. “Come watch; these boys are very entertaining.”
