It was a good week for Warriors Softball.
How good?
Well, let's start with the stats. Three games, three wins. Forty-five combined runs scored. Fifty-four hits. Fourteen doubles. Six home runs, including back-to-back-to-back shots, plus a grand slam. Forty runs batted in. All this while allowing only nine runs total in the same span.
Yep, a pretty good week.
It all started with a home game on Monday against Golden Valley. Despite giving up five runs in the first two innings, the Warriors still led 8-5 and never looked back from there to win 15-5. Highlights included Kristen Burgeis and Hailey VanWey each going 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs, Ashley McIrvin (1-3, 2 RBIs), Meghan Daffern (4-4 with 3 (yes, 3) doubles and an RBI), and finally Erin Askins, who homered in the first and fourth innings, going 3-4 on the day with 4 RBIs. Pitcher Daffern settled down nicely in the circle after the first two innings, scattering six hits and giving up no additional runs, while striking out four in the complete game victory.
The Warriors' big week continued with an away game at Golden Valley on Wednesday. Bucking their "come-from-behind" pattern of the past few games, the Warriors pounced on the Bulldogs early, picking up three runs in the top of the first inning. Golden Valley responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the second to make it a 3-1 game. That was as close as they would come, however, as the Warriors' bats would explode for 10 runs in the third inning, sending 15 batters to the plate, and highlighted by back-to-back-to-back home runs by Askins, Anabelle Carroll and McIrvin.
That would be more than enough offense, as Daffern and Bailey Damian combined in the circle to give up just five hits and one run, while striking out six, on the way to the 13-1 victory. McIrvin had a perfect day at the plate, going 4-4 with the homer and 2 RBIs, while Burgeis and Sierra Brown each went 3-4, with Burgeis knocking in three more runs. Carroll and Askins each added two more hits and two runs batted in to complete the offensive show.
Finally, the Lady Warriors headed back up the hill for one more game on Friday. Once again, the Warriors scored early and often, picking up three runs in the first inning, then again loading the bases in the bottom of the second, thanks to hits from Michala McIrvin, Kennedy Caudle, and Daffern reaching on an error.
This set the table for Erin Askins. The left-hander strode to the plate and launched the first pitch deep over the right field fence for her first career grand slam and a 7-1 Tehachapi lead. Askins was not through, however, as she would eventually add a double and triple to her first inning single and grand slam to achieve the elusive stat of "hitting for the cycle," while driving in an astounding eight runs on the day.
She was joined in the offensive show by her teammates, who pounded out 22 hits in the 17-3 victory. Big days at the plate were also had by Daffern (3-4, 2 RBI), Carroll (3-4, 1 RBI), Ashley McIrvin (2-3, 2 RBI), Michala McIrvin (3-3), and Caudle (2-3). Additionally, Burgeis, Kaylee Peel, Brown, VanWey, and Maleena Davis each added a hit. Daffern again cruised to a complete game victory in the circle, scattering eight hits in five innings pitched.
The Warriors carry their momentum into two key games this week, at Ridgeview in Bakersfield on Wednesday, and hosting them at home on Friday. Tehachapi, Ridgeview and Independence are all locked in a three-way power struggle atop the South Yosemite League, with only two weeks of regular season play remaining. Independence and Ridgeview will play each other twice the last week of the season, with Tehachapi taking on West for their last two games. All games are at 4 p.m. Come on out and cheer these amazing young women on to victory!
Paul Askins is a team parent.
