The Tehachapi Warrior Booster Club would like to congratulate the Tehachapi High School Cheerleading squad for their second-place finish at the 2020 Spirit Nationals in Anaheim.
The 15-member team, coached by Katrina Licon and Janice Luper, was coming off a second-place finish at the regional competition held in November in Fontana, which qualified Tehachapi for a spot in the national competition.
The Warrior cheer team competed in the Medium JV Cheer Show Non-Tumbling Novice Division and was one of four schools out of the original 12 to qualify for the second day of competition at Nationals. Tehachapi would finish just a point and a half shy of first place but still took home their highest finish ever.
Congratulations to all the members of the team and the coaches for representing Tehachapi on the national stage.
The Tehachapi Warriors Booster Club is a nonprofit volunteer organization that helps raise money for all Tehachapi High School teams. For more information about volunteer opportunities or to become a member, visit www.thsboosters.com
