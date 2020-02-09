Mountain Basketball made a commitment to finish strong near the end of the season, doing just that by recording a pair of victories over Ridgeview, 69-53, and Highland, 64-46.
Tehachapi (7-18; 1-9 SYL) had an impressive game from Nathaniel Webb against Ridgeview, with the forward logging in a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds, followed by Zach King with 18 points and eight rebounds. Nathanael Betz also had 10 points, four steals and four assists to help the Warriors to the South Yosemite League win.
The Warriors closed the regular season at home against West, recording an impressive first half with a 33-20 lead at the break. However, West surged back in the second half to edge out the Warriors by game’s end, 67-64. Betz was the standout performer with 17 points and five rebounds, while Webb nearly recorded another double-double with nine points and nine rebounds. Matthew Finklea also had eight points and three rebounds and Jameson Dayton had eight points.
Tehachapi closed the week with participation in the first-ever South Yosemite Conference Tournament, a week-long event held prior to the start of the CIF playoffs. Tehachapi received the No. 18 seed in the tournament and faced off against No. 15 Highland to open the tournament last Saturday.
Against Highland, Betz had 14 points five rebounds, five steals and four assists and Ryan Jones finished with 13 points and four rebounds. Dayton also had eight points and five rebounds.
The Warriors continued the South Yosemite Conference tournament this past Monday with a game against No. 2 seed Bakersfield Christian. The result of that game will be available in next week’s Tehachapi News.
Junior Varsity
The Braves closed out a winning season with a victory at home against West, 45-42.
Tehachapi (15-6; 7-3 SYL) was led in the win over the Vikings by Max Meza with 12 points, followed by Luke Cramer with nine points, Wyatt Baldwin with eight points, Mitchell Bowlin with six points and Matthew Jones with five points.
Earlier in the week, the Braves lost a close contest to Ridgeview, 48-44. Meza and Baldwin both had 11 points, Tyler O’Brien had 10 points and Logan O’Beirne had six points.
Frosh-Soph wins SYL title
The Indians recorded victories in their final two league games of the season to win the South Yosemite League championship.
Tehachapi (13-5; 9-1 SYL) defeated Ridgeview, 41-36, behind 15 points from Turtle Thomson and 10 points from Corey Perkins.
In the last game of the season, the Indians defeated West, 41-32, behind Perkins with 11 points, Cameron VanOstrand with 10 points and Thomson with eight points.
