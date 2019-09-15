Tehachapi Warrior cross-country was in Ridgecrest at Cerro Coso Community College to compete with five other schools in a pre-season match. THS lined up with host Burroughs, plus Barstow, Kern Valley, Bishop and Mojave.
When the dust had settled for the day, THS found itself in 3rd place in overall scoring on both the girls and boys side. All divisions ran on a tough 3.1-mile desert terrain. However, runners were greeted with mild temperatures at 90 degrees and a slight breeze to help their efforts to combat the course.
Of note on the day: Junior Varsity was led by Jordan Kirkpatrick (24:47), Bryson Sheen (24:50) and George Reoyo (27:22) to pace THS to a 3rd place finish. In the varsity boy's run, Travis Lee Sturckow (18:03) was the first Warrior to cross the line in 7th place. Drew Campbell (18:28) finished 12th overall and Axel Inzunza (19:43) pushed the Warrior cause to a 3rd place team finish.
The THS girls fared just as well, finishing 3rd as a team. Foreign exchange student Eiline Hansen (26:24) from Denmark was the 3rd girl to cross the finish line. Ella Moomey (23:57) was the 2nd THS girl, finishing 10th overall. Freshman Kailey Kolesar (20:35) continues to impress all, finishing 5th overall and for the third time in four meets, Kolesar establishes a new Tehachapi course record.
Next up, the Warriors head back to their home course at Brite Lake on Wednesday, Sept. 18 to begin SEYL play, hosting Independence, Ridgeview, Golden Valley, West and Bakersfield Christian. It will be the Warriors' last home meet of the year at Brite Lake and will also be senior recognition day for the Warrior Seniors running their last time for THS at Brite Lake. The meet will start at 3:30 p.m.
