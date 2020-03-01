The Tehachapi Warriors softball team rebounded from a season-opening loss with back-to-back road wins.
On Friday, Feb. 20, the squad traveled to Delano to take on Cesar Chavez. The Warriors played a solid all-around game to earn a 7-4 win in 5 innings. Makenna Kephart pitched a complete game, scattering 8 hits, only allowing one earned run, while walking just 2 and striking out 7. On offense, Gracie Schneider and Kephart both recorded mulitple-hit games, and Cami Tiewater drove in 3 runs on a bases-clearing triple in the 4th inning.
The Warriors then traveled to Ridgecrest on Monday, Feb. 24 to reprieve their annual pre-season match-up with Burroughs. This one was a wild back-and-forth affair, with the team trailing early, then taking the lead, and yet again trailing 10-9 going into the 7th inning.
The offense then proceeded to explode for 9 runs, while blanking the Burros in the bottom of the inning to record an impressive 18-10 victory. The squad tallied a staggering 24 hits in the contest, with every starter contributing to the total. Tiewater went a stellar 5-for-5, pounding out no less than 4 doubles and an equal number of RBIs on the day. Abbie Keith, Jessica Hoyt, Kyndal Perkins and Lindsay Tye all had 3-hit games. Desi Torres also recorded 3 RBIs on a bases-clearing double in the 7th that put the Warriors up for good.
The "Road" Warriors have now earned a bit of a break, with no games on the schedule until Wednesday, March 4, when they take on North High in the annual North Leadoff Softball Tournament in Bakersfield. Game time is set for 2:45 p.m.
The team will also be appearing in the annual Bakersfield Driller Softball Tournament March 5 and 6, before starting league play March 13, on the road at perennial arch-rival Independence.
Paul Askins is a team parent alumnus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.