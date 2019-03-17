The rain and snow clouds parted long enough last week for the Tehachapi Warriors softball team to finally play a pair of league match-ups. After a previous week of two canceled home games and a postponed Bakersfield Driller tournament, the team was understandably anxious to get back on the field.
Tuesday's contest was scheduled as a home game, but poor field conditions at Warrior Field forced a change in venue, against Bakersfield Christian in Bakersfield. Despite a scrappy late-game comeback, the Warriors couldn't quite overcome an early four-run deficit, and dropped a close 4-3 decision.
BCHS pitcher Kadyn Smith was credited with a no-hitter, as all of Tehachapi's runs were scored as unearned. Smith also struck out eight in a complete game win. Warrior pitchers Bailey Damian and Meghan Daffern gave up only two hits each, but unfortunately two of them were of the long-ball variety, allowing for three of BCHS's runs scored.
The Warriors rebounded in style, though, facing Golden Valley on Thursday in Bakersfield. Led by another strong tag-team pitching performance from Damian and Daffern, who together scattered four hits, while striking out nine, the dormant Warrior bats came back to life, pounding out 10 hits on their way to a 9-2 victory.
The contest was actually relatively tight, at just 4-2 headed into the final inning, but the Warriors' offense exploded for an additional five runs in the top of the seventh to put the game out of reach. Seniors Kristen Burgeis, Daffern, and Deanna Hammer all had multiple hits, with Hammer going 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI's. Burgeis and Daffern each drove in three more runs as well. Additional hits were added by Damian, sophomore Kyndall Perkins, and junior Sierra Brown.
Weather permitting, the Warriors will be back in action this week, Tuesday on the road at Ridgeview, and Thursday at home against West. Barring another rainstorm, Thursday's contest will be the Warriors' first home game of the season, so come on out and support this exciting Warrior squad. Game time for both is 4 p.m.
Paul Askins is a parent with the team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.