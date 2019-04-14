Warrior softball continued their winning ways last week, taking 3 of 4 games in a jam-packed schedule, starting Monday with a game at home against league rival Golden Valley. It took a while for the offense to get going, as the Warriors held on to a slim 2-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth.
The Warrior bats finally awoke from their slumber, exploding for 5 runs on their way to an eventual 8-0 win. Senior Bailey Damian was again impressive in the circle, scattering 4 hits over 7 innings, striking out 7, on her way to a complete game shutout. The offense was lead by Emma Barrett, Meghan Daffern, and Kennedy Caudle, who all added hits and RBIs, including a 2-RBI double from Caudle.
The next day, the Warriors faced yet again a red-hot Independence team at home, with much the same results as the previous two meetings. The Falcons scored early and often on the way to a 13-2 victory in six innings. The Warriors again were hurt by the long ball, giving up 2 homers, but did manage hits from Barrett, Caudle and Maleena Davis. Indy is now a perfect 11-0 in South Yosemite League play, and are running away with the league title at the moment.
The long week continued with a road trip to Golden Valley on Wednesday. The Warriors completed a season sweep of the Bulldogs, pounding out 10 hits on their way to a 7-2 win. Kristen Burgeis, Kyndall Perkins, Sierra Brown and Daffern all had multiple hits, with Daffern going 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Damian and Daffern again tag-teamed in the circle, scattering 3 hits, while striking out 9.
Finally, the week was capped by another road trip to play a rescheduled rainout against Taft. After a scoreless 2 full innings, the Warriors finally put up crooked numbers in the third and fourth to take an 8-1 lead. Taft came storming back in the fifth and sixth, however, scoring 5 runs to make it 8-6 going into the bottom of the seventh. Taft put 2 runners on base with no outs, but relief pitcher Daffern shut them down in dramatic fashion, with 3 consecutive swinging strikeouts to end the game. Damian, Perkins and Barrett all had multiple hit games, with Hailey VanWey, Deanna Hammer and Daffern adding hits as well.
The Warriors have earned a well-deserved spring break, with no games scheduled this week. Their next game is at home against Ridgeview on Tuesday, April 23. They will complete the season with road games at Ridgeview and West, and one final home game against West on May 2. All games are at 4 p.m.
Paul Askins is a parent with the team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.