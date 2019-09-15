The Lady Warriors tennis team is off to a great start to their season, recently taking first place honors in a pre-season tournament at Arvin with a perfect 5-0 record.
Tehachapi (6-1) recorded victories over Cesar Chavez - Delano (5-1), East-Bakersfield (6-0), Arvin (5-1), South-Bakersfield (3-3; 39-31 games) and Foothill-Bakersfield (5-1).
Mountain Tennis opened the tournament by defeating Cesar Chavez behind singles wins from Catrina Hibbard (8-1), Sami Whetstone (8-1) and Annecy Cerda (8-2) and doubles wins from Sierra Brown – Tessa Frender (8-6) and Sydney Russell – Sarah Jean Boyd (8-0).
The Lady Warriors swept East in their second round match with singles wins by Hibbard (8-1), Rachael Messineo (8-3), Whetstone (8-4) and Cerda (8-5) and doubles wins from Brown – Frender (8-3) and Russell – Boyd (8-0). Tehachapi finished the first day of tournament action with a victory over host Arvin behind victories from Hibbard (8-0), Messineo (8-3), Whetstone (8-0) and Cerda (8-2) in singles and Russell – Boyd (8-1) in doubles.
In the second day of the tournament, the Lady Warriors opened the day with a win against South-Bakersfield, securing wins from Hibbard (8-4) in singles and Brown – Frender (8-2) and Russell – Boyd (8-1) in doubles. With the set score tied at 3-3 against South, the tiebreaker came down to total games won, with Tehachapi edging South with a 39-31 tally. Messineo (seven games), Cerda (five games) and Whetstone (three games) helped secure the tiebreaker team win with game victories in their sets.
Tehachapi clinched the undefeated championship tourney crown with a closing match victory against Foothill, notching wins from Hibbard (8-3), Messineo (8-4), Whetstone (8-3) and Cerda (8-5) in singles and Russell – Boyd (8-1) in doubles.
Earlier in the pre-season, the Lady Warriors defeated Foothill, 8-1, and narrowly lost to Bakersfield High, 5-4.
The Lady Warriors are set to start their South Yosemite League season this week with away matches slated against Independence on Tuesday and Bakersfield Christian on Thursday.
