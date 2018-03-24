Mountain Track and Field competed in their second South Yosemite League mini-meet of the season, competing in four divisions at the varsity and frosh-soph level at Independence High in Bakersfield.
The varsity boys and varsity girls each took fifth place honors overall while the frosh-soph boys and girls each finished with a fourth place finish in team scoring.
In the varsity boys division, the Warriors dominated the high jump competition. Justin Walters (5’08.00) and Cody Hayes (5’06.00) took first and second place honors and Nathan Wight (5.04’00) and Jacob Jaster (5’04.00) tied for fifth place. Hayes also turned in a first place time in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 44.10.
Lucy Coe highlighted the varsity girls effort with a first place showing in the 400 meters with a time of 1:03.82 and a third place finish in the 200 meters with a time of 28.62.
The frosh-soph boys were led by Travis Lee Sturckow, who took first place in the 400 Meters (56.52) and the 800 Meters (2:17.07). Antonio Garcia also had a strong showing with a first place finish in the shot put competition with a throw of 36’00.50.
Jennifer Buchanan took first place honors in the frosh-soph girls division in the shot put (24’09.50) and the discus (71’09.00) and Carolina Flores took second place in the high jump (3’10.00).
The track team will be in action again on Thursday, April 5, at the Arcadia Invitational and Friday, April 6 at the Gary Adams Invitational (McFarland High).
The next SYL mini-meet will be on Tuesday, April 10, at Independence High.
