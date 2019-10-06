Mountain volleyball recently recorded a pair of victories in the South Yosemite League, taking down Golden Valley (25-12, 25-17, 25-10) and Ridgeview (25-18, 25-11, 25-15).
Mary Teare and Aubrey Murray led Tehachapi (21-6; 3-1 SYL) in kills against Golden Valley with nine apiece. Murray also had two blocks and Teare had seven digs.
Other leaders against the Bulldogs included Irey Sandholdt (eight kills, nine digs), Meagan Williams (six kills), Abbie Jaster (four kills, three blocks), Kylie Stowers (five aces, four digs), Gemma Rausch (two blocks), Kennedy Artzer (eight digs) and Aubree Dees (26 assists).
Against Ridgeview, Dees had a team-high nine kills (five digs), followed by Murray with eight kills.
Also contributing with strong games against Ridgeview were Teare (six kills, seven digs), Sandholdt (six kills, 10 digs), Williams (five kills, two aces, two blocks, two digs), Jaster (three kills, two blocks, two digs), Stowers (two aces, three digs), Annika Booker (two aces, six digs), Artzer (nine digs), Kiylee Moody (three digs), Livy Gonzales (three digs) and Christine Dieken (two digs).
Tehachapi will continue league play this week with an away contest against West on Tuesday, Oct. 8, and a home match against Independence on Thursday, Oct. 10. Both matches will start at 6:15 p.m.
