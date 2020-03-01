Following a three-game winning streak and run production that averaged over 10 runs per game in that stretch, the Tehachapi High School Warriors lost their second-straight game last week 9-3 at Burroughs High School in Ridgecrest.
The loss for Tehachapi (3-3) followed a 3-0 blanking the week prior at the hands of Bakersfield powerhouse Frontier to wrap up the Terrio Therapy Classic Tournament.
Tehachapi managed to fair much better at the plate in Ridgecrest, posting a total of eight hits in the game, but struggled to keep pace with the Burros, who responded to Tehachapi’s one-run in the top half of the third inning with five of their own to take a lead they would never relinquish. They added four more in the bottom of the fourth inning for a commanding lead. The Warriors scratched one run across in both the top of the sixth and again in the seventh via sacrifice flies.
Senior Tobi Kiefer led the Warriors at the plate going 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and a run scored. Senior Daniel Boesler was 1-for-3 with an RBI and run scored for Tehachapi. Kiefer was also the starting pitcher for Tehachapi. Lasting five innings allowing five earned runs on nine hits, he walked just one and struck out five in the loss. Conner Batzer threw a complete game for Burroughs, allowing just two earned runs on eight hits while walking one and striking out eight.
Tehachapi returns to action this week, traveling to Cesar Chavez High School in Delano for another non-league matchup with the Titans (3-5). All Tehachapi’s non-league games have been either on the road or at neutral sites. They are slated to play their first game in Tehachapi on Friday, March 13 against Independence at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.