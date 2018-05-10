In high school sports — be it softball, baseball, boys or girls teams — it matters not, as all the players will become seniors and graduate, leaving their teammates with new upcoming seniors.
Such is high school sports and the two Warriors varsity senior softball players recognized Wednesday are no exception.
Anabelle Carroll, No. 8, graduates this June and will attend Midland University in Fremont, Neb. She will start in the fall, majoring in nursing. Midland also has a girls softball team known for winning games.
Erin Askins, No. 5, is graduating and will be attending Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y. Askins will major in civil engineering. They also have an outstanding softball team.
Both girls are graduating with honors and have been with the Tehachapi High softball team their entire high school career. Most often they can be seeing playing first base or outfield positions.
