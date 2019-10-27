On Friday, Oct. 2, Tehachapi cross-country competed in the largest high school cross-country meet in the United States. Traveling to Mt. Sac J.C. located in Walnut, Calif., the Warriors joined more than 500 other high schools to tackle the rugged 2.93-mile course. Running in groups of 100 to 150 runners per heat, Tehachapi entered in seven divisions.
Highlights on the day for Warrior efforts were as follows.
Jose Flores (19:31), running in the sophomore division, finished in 11th place, taking an individual medal home for the effort. In the sophomore girls division, Anahi Machado (26:05) and Tyller Hensler (26:49) were the top THS finishers. The varsity girls saw Ella Moomey (23:08), Eiline Hansen (25:03) and Emily Williams (26:24) lead the way for Tehachapi. Mitchell Poulson (19:19) and Axel Inzunza (19:50) paced the way for the Warrior varsity boys.
In the freshmen girls division, once again standout Kailey Kolesar (19:03) set a new THS course record at Mt Sac and won her division. In the junior boys division, Tehachapi garnered a 5th place team finish as Sean Wolf (19:08) finished 4th overall. Andrew Campbell (18:14) grabbed 2nd place overall and Mason Madden (17:29) continued to serve notice by winning the junior division run.
Tehachapi took home five individual medals. Receiving medals were Jose Flores, Kailey Kolesar, Mason Madden, Andrew Campbell and Sean Wolf.
Next up, THS prepares for the Kern County Cross Country Championships on Nov. 9 and then will follow up with SYL Finals on Nov. 14.
