Competing in Hart Park in Bakersfield, Tehachapi High School's cross-country team ran in the Rebel Invite hosted by South High School on Saturday. Warrior cross-country had its most successful effort of the year. THS ran in three of six divisions and did not disappoint.
The frosh boys started the day's efforts and when all had crossed the finish line, THS had placed five runners in the top seven to score 17 points and capture the first-place team trophy. Zachary Sarkisian (21:31) finished in 7th place overall on the rugged 3-mile course. THS then grabbed the top four spots to pull away with the victory. Travis Lee Sturckow (18:24) grabbed the first-place finish. Bryce Rodriguez (19:26) followed at second overall. Jose Flores (19:47) and Brayden Steele (19:53) continue to push the THS team finishing third and fourth overall.
The Lady Warrior varsity team was THS's next team attempt and they were not be outdone. Scoring a perfect 15 points, the ladies claimed the victory and the varsity team trophy. Jo Trillo (24:12) led the way with a second-place finish. The three underclassmen, sophomore Ella Moomey (24:34), freshmen Hannah Poulson (25:24) and freshmen Anahi Machado (25:25) were third through fifth place. Sophie Schaeffer (26:22), running with severe shin splints, turned in a gritty performance to finish 7th overall, while the consistent Brooke Sheen (29:21) was 8th overall.
As the weather warmed up, the varsity boys came to the line and like the previous THS teams, they too turned in an impressive showing. THS men tallied 43 points and finished second overall only being behind host South High. Mitchell Poulson (19:24) was 5th overall and top THS boys runner. Axel Inzunza (19:51) turned in another impressive run and was 8th overall. Bryson Sheen (23:54) was 13th and Matthew Bilotta (24:32) was 14th. Thomas Nichols (24:50) followed in 15th to round out the varsity scoring.
Perhaps even more impressive on the day was that all 16 THS runners also took home individual medals for their fantastic efforts.
The Warriors now travel to Independence High School on Wednesday to run in the third SYL league meet to tune up for league finals in November. First run is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
