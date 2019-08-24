Tehachapi High School opened its 2019-20 cross-country season Wednesday, Aug. 21. They started with their annual Beat the Heat Scrimmage, hosted by THS at the Warriors' home course, Brite Lake.
This year Bakersfield Christian and North High joined the Warriors to take on the 2- and 3-mile courses. Though no official scoring was kept, THS gave early notice that this could be a year of high expectations as well as results.
Starting with the JV girls on the 2-mile course, THS was 2nd overall, splitting the unofficial scoring between BCHS, which finished first, while Tehachapi would have out-scored North for 2nd. Hannah Poulson (18:28) and Anahi Machado (18:29) were 4th and 5th for Tehachapi.
The JV boys toed the line next and noticed was served as Matthew Bilotta (14:02) was the overall 1st place finisher. THS then placed six more runners in the top 10 overall. Jose Flores (14:45) was 3rd; Jordan Kirkpatrick (15:40) 4th; Bryson Sheen (15:53) 5th; Ethan Riley (15:53.9) 6th; Nick Miles (15:54) 7th; and Stephen Whelan (16:58) 9th to round out Tehachapi's effort.
The varsity girls were next to take on the rugged 3-mile course at Brite Lake and did not disappoint. They placed five runners in the top 10. Tyller Hensler (27:15) was 9th. Foreign exchange student Eiline Hansen from Denmark (26:26) finished 6th. Ella Moomey (24:21) was 4th and foreign exchange student Constanze Paoli (21:36) was 2nd overall in the run.
The highlight of the day was freshman Kaylee Kolesar, who not only won the race, but broke a 20-year school record on the Brite Lake course. Kolesar ran the time of (20:23), besting THS legend and THS Cross-Country Hall of Fame runner Michelle Rooney's time of 20:24 set in 1999.
THS varsity boys closed out the scrimmage, besting both BCHS and North High. THS ended the scrimmage on a high note as THS placed five runners in the top seven places. Sean Wolf (21:24) was 7th overall. Then THS cleared the table as they grabbed the top four places. Axel Inzunza (20:13) finished 4th. Drew Campbell (19:43) and Mitchell Poulson (19:42) were 3rd and 2nd respectively, while Travis Lee Sturckow (18:57) won the run finishing first overall for the varsity boy's 3-mile run.
Next up, Tehachapi will travel to Lake Ming to compete in the Blade Invite hosted by East High on Saturday, Aug. 31. Then the Warriors will return to Brite lake to host Dinuba, Wasco and Taft in a pre-season tilt.
