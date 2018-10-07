Gathering at host Ridgeview High School, Tehachapi cross-country competed in the SYL meet No. 2. Four divisions were held with all six schools from the SYL there. THS held its own on the very fast 2- and 3-mile courses. Highlights from the meet were:

The JV girls lined up first to run 2 miles. When the dust had settled, THS girls finished second overall in the team scoring with 43 points. Emily Williams led the way (14:06), leading the race from start to finish. Tyller Hensler followed (14:45) finishing 10th overall and Anahi Machado (14:48) was 11th.

The JV boys were next to toe the starting line, also on the 2-mile course. Jose Flores led the charge (11:07) finishing second overall. Bryce Rodriguez (11:10) grabbed the third-place spot, while Brayden Steele (11:28) was 11th as the JV boys tallied 71 points to finish third in team scoring.

THS Varsity girls were the first run on the Ridgeview 3-mile course. The Ladies faired well, taking third place with 74 total team points. Juliette Sierra (21:03) was the first THS Lady to cross, taking sixth place overall. Jo Trillo (21:42) was 11th and freshman Hannah Poulson (22:13) continues to impress at the varsity level being the third THS runner to score.

The Varsity boys brought the day to an end running the 3-mile course. The Warriors finished fifth overall, scoring 108 points. Top THS runner was Travis Lee Sturckow (16:28) finishing ninth overall. Drew Campbell (16:59) followed Sturckow, finishing 12th overall. The third THS runner to cross the line was Axel Inzunza (17:50 ).

THS gets a 10-day break before heading to Hart Park Oct. 13 to compete in the Rebel Invite, hosted by South High School.