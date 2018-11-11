Gathering at Hart Park in Bakersfield, Warrior cross-country returned from last week's county championships to compete in the SYL finals on Thursday, Nov. 8 to run on the same 2- and 3-mile course. The Warriors ended up taking home nine individual medals on the day.
Starting with the JV girls on the 2-mile run. THS cross-country finished with 29 points, placing them in second place, falling to Ridgeview by only three points for the JV title. Still the ladies placed five runners in the top 10 and garnered five individual medals.
Sophie Schaeffer (15:38) was 10th overall. Tyller Hensler (15:23) grabbed the eighth slot and Emily Williams (15:11) was seventh overall. Hannah Poulson (14:46) finished third, while sophomore Ella Moomey (14:24) was the No. 1 JV runner, winning the SYL JV girls race.
THS JV boys were next up on the 2-mile course. Once again THS found themselves scoring 42 points and finishing in second place in the SYL, falling only to Ridgeview. Still Warrior cross-country took three individual medals in the JV run. Jose Flores (11:44) was ninth overall. Drew Campbell (11:36) finished fourth and Travis Lee Sturckow (11:05) took second place. Brayden Steele (11:50) helped round out the scoring, finishing 11th overall. Sturckow, Campbell and Flores all medaled in the run.
The Varsity girls stepped up to the line for the 3-mile Varsity final. The Ladies wrapped up the SYL finishing overall in fifth place in league play. Brooke Sheen (25:41), Liberty Shaub (24:39) and Lucy Coe (23:26) all helped the Warrior effort, while Senior Jo Trillo (21:53) capped off her final year finishing 10th overall and receiving an individual medal on the day.
It was the Varsity boys turn to end the day. Warrior boys saw their league come to a close, finishing fifth in SYL play overall. Still Axel Inzunza (18:07) was the top Warrior runner on the day. Mitchell Poulson (19:17) followed and Brady Campbell (20:21) was the third Warrior man to cross the finish line.
Warrior cross-country now prepares for the CIF Central Section Valley Finals in Fresno at Woodward Park on Thursday, Nov. 15, to wind up their season.
