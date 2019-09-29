THS cross-country continues to have a successful year as the team participated in the Bakersfield College Invitational on Friday, Sept. 27. The invitational was held at the Kern County Soccer Complex by Hart Park.
In an open meet, meaning there was only a girls division and a boys division. The Warriors ran on the 5K course, having their best effort for the year as the THS squad took home 13 individual medals. Team scoring was also on the Warriors side, as the girls finished 3rd overall, while the THS boys finished 2nd as a team.
Highlights from the meet started as Kailey Kolesar (19:43) led the run from start to finish and again established a new THS course record. Not to be outdone, Constanze Paoli (20:05) finished 2nd overall and also broke the old THS record. Ella Moomey (23:09) was 14th out of a field of 110. Taking home individual medals for the ladies were: Kailey Kolesar, Constanze Paoli, Ella Moomey, Eiline Hansen, Amanda Edwards, Emily Williiams, Anahi Machado and Tyller Hensler.
THS boys were not to be outshined by the girls' efforts, however, as they toed the line for the 5K. Newcomer Mason Madden (17:45) was 6th overall, but Madden also set the boy's THS course record on the day. Andrew Campbell (18:15) placed 9th in the meet and also broke the old THS record with his run. Mitchell Poulson (18:54) garnered a 15th place finish in a field of 125. Those receiving individual medals for their efforts on the day were Mason Madden, Andrew Campbell, Mitchell Poulson, Jose Flores and Sean Wolf.
THS cross-country set five new course records and four individual class records as well as establishing 12 new best standard times on this course. The Warriors hope to continue their success, traveling to West High School on Wednesday to compete in the second SYL meet and will follow that with a trip to the Ted Oliver Invite in Bakersfield on Saturday, hosted by Foothill High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.