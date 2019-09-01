THS cross-country traveled to Lake Ming to compete in the Blade Invitational hosted by East High School. The Warriors competed four divisions on the day.
In the 2-mile frosh/soph girls race, freshman Kailey Kolesar (11:42) continues to rewrite THS record books as Kolesar not only won the race, but also set a new THS course record for the 2-mile run. Returners Hannah Poulson (15:08) and Anahi Machado (15:09) finished 11th and 12th, just missing the individual medals for the top 10 finishers.
In the JV girls 2-mile run, Emily Williams posted a time of 14:26 for 5th place overall, earning an individual medal and setting a new THS Senior Girls record for the course. Sophie Schaeffer (15:39) finished 11th overall, just short of an individual medal for the top 10. Alyssa Perry followed at (17:05) for the ladies.
JV boys stepped up to the line for the 2-mile run as the the lake really started to heat up. Sophomore Jose Flores (12:08) led the Tehachapi charge as the JV boys garnered an overall 5th place finish. Newcomer Nick Miles (13:24) was the next Warrior and Zachary Sarkisian (13:34) rounded out THS top 3 finishers.
The Varsity boys closed out the meet with a 6th place overall team finish. Travis Lee Sturckow (16:46) finished 11th overall as a THS runner fell short of an individual medal again by just one spot. Mitchell Poulson (17:46) turned in a fine run grabbing 14th overall and Axel Inzunza (18:47) followed Poulson to be THS's top 3 runners on the hot, 3-mile course.
Next up, the Warriors return to Brite Lake on Wednesday to host a non-league tilt with Wasco High, Taft High and former alumnus of THS and cross-country runner Lucas Lichtenwaldt brings his strong Dinuba team to run the trails he himself used to run. The meet starts at 3:30 p.m.
