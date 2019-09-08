Warrior cross-country pulled double duty this past week, hosting a non-league matchup at Brite Lake on Wednesday and competing in the Falcon Invite at Independence High School on Saturday.
On Wednesday, Sept. 4, Warrior cross-country hosted Dinuba, Wasco and Taft at Brite Lake. Four divisions were run: JV girls, JV boys, varsity girls and varsity boys.
In the 2-mile JV girls race, THS ladies finished first, defeating the other three schools in team scoring with 24 points. Leading the way, Tyller Hensler (17:41) was the overall winner. Amanda Edwards (17:55) was 2nd overall and Anahi Machado (17:59) finished 3rd overall. Hannah Poulson (18:59) was 5th.
JV boys were next, also on the 2-mile course. The THS boys, in the closest run of the day, finished 4th as only six points separated all four schools. Still the overall winner of the JV run was THS runner Jose Flores (14:00). Ethan Riley (15:32) and Jordan Kirkpatrick (15:54) helped the THS cause.
The varsity girls are off to a successful start this year, as they were the overall winner of the 3-mile meet, totaling 31 points for the meet victory. Constanze Paoli (21:12) led the way winning the overall run; Kailey Kolesar (21:30) was the 2nd overall runner. While Ella Moomey (25:01) and Eiline Hansen (25:05) were 7th and 8th for the Lady Warriors.
The varsity hit the 3-mile course running and ended the day with 48 points, finishing 2nd overall, falling only to Dinuba, which had 36 points. But again, Travis Lee Sturckow of THS (18:43) led the way, winning the varsity run.
Drew Campbell (19:50) followed as the 2nd overall finisher. Axel Inzunza (20:50) was 6th overall in the meet.
Warrior cross-country took their talents to Independence High School on Saturday for The Falcon Invite. THS once again competed in four divisions, and their efforts netted 10 individual medals on the day.
Frosh/Soph girls on a 2-mile course saw Amanda Edwards (14:53) finish 2nd overall. Anahi Machado (15:06) was 3rd overall. While Tyller Hensler (15:18) was 5th in the run.
JV boys on the same 2-mile course finished 5th overall as a team out of 14 schools. Jose Flores again set the pace (11:46), winning his 2nd JV run for the week. Zachary Sarkisian (13:05) and Ethan Riley (13:09) were the next THS runners to cross the finish line.
Varsity girls toed the line for a 3.1-mile run. THS girls ended the meet in 3rd place overall, but once again, for the 2nd time this week, Constanze Paoli (19:36) was the overall winner of the run. Ella Moomey (23:26), Eline Hansen (24:16) and Emily Williams (24:41) paced the ladies to the 3rd place finish.
THS varsity boys brought the meet to a close on the 3.1-mile run. The men finished 5th overall out of the 14 schools. Travis Lee Sturckow (17:10) was 4th overall, while Drew Campbell (17:54) and Axel Inzunza (18:54) rounded out the THS top three runners.
Medaling in the Falcon Invite were Amanda Edwards, Anahi Machado, Tyller Hensler, Jose Flores, Constanze Paoli, Ella Moomey, Eiline Hansen, Emily Williams, Travis Lee Sturckow and Andrew Campbell.
Next up, the Warriors travel to Ridgecrest on Wednesday, Sept. 11 to compete in a non-league match up with Burroughs, Barstow and Mojave high schools.
