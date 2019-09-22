Warrior cross-country pulled double duty on the week, first hosting the SYL League opener at Brite Lake on Wednesday, Sept. 18, and then following up on Saturday, Sept. 24, traveling to Hart Park to compete in the Wolfpack Invitational.
The opening of the SYL saw the Warriors host their league foes, facing Ridgeview, Independence, Golden Valley, West and Bakersfield Christian high schools on their home course, Brite Lake. The Warriors held their own, finishing 4th in the men's division and 3rd in the women's side.
Starting with the JV/Frosh Soph girls, the 2-mile course saw Mana Okabe (18:21) be the first THS Lady to cross the line and was followed by Alyssa Perry (21:52). JV boys were next to take on the rugged 2-mile course. Ethan Riley (13:53) found the finish line first for THS. He was followed by Thomas Nichols (14:18) and Bryson Sheen (14:55) to help the Warrior cause.
Varsity runners stepped up to the line next as they faced the 3-mile course. THS varsity girls had a nice showing, finishing 3rd overall, 1 point behind Ridgeview for 2nd place. Connie Paoli (21:13) continues to shine, leading the run from start to finish, winning the overall race. Ella Moomey (23:36) finished 8th overall and Amanda Edwards (24:47), moving up from the Frosh/Soph level, was 13th.
Warrior boys closed out the meet. Newcomer Mason Madden (18:13) was the first THS boy to cross the line, taking 6th place overall. Drew Campbell (18:45) and Mitchell Poulson (19:42) helped pace the Warriors to their 4th-place finish.
Saturday found the Warriors in the Wolfpack Invite at Hart Park in Bakersfield. Once again, THS showed signs of a start to a good season. Warriors brought home six individual medals and a team trophy in the event.
On the JV girls side, once again THS runners Mana Okabe (16:53) and Alyssa Perry (19:13) were the top THS finishers. JV boys on a 2-mile course finished 4th overall as a team in the competition. Jose Flores posted a time of 11:48, grabbing 6th place overall, earning an individual medal for his efforts. Ethan Riley (12:30) and Jordan Kirkpatrick (13:04) followed to lead THS to the 4th-place finish.
On the 3-mile run, the varsity girls were led by Ella Moomey (25:06) and Emily Williams (26:08) at the Invite. Varsity boys took to the course and took a 4th place overall out of the 13 schools that attended. Mason Madden (17:46) was 10th overall and took an individual medal on the day. Drew Campbell (18:52) and Mitchell Poulson (19:22) anchored the THS effort.
The highlight for THS, however, were the THS Frosh/Soph girls as they put forth a fantastic effort, finishing 3rd on the day only 4 points off first place. The girls took home the 3rd place team trophy for their division. Running for THS was Kailey Kolesar (12:42) finishing 2nd overall, Amanda Edwards (14:12) finishing 7th, Anahi Machado (14:49), Tyller Hensler (14:51) and Hannah Poulson (17:36). Taking home individual medals were Hensler, Machado, Edwards and Kolesar. Of special note, Kailey Kolesar again set a new THS course record for the 2-mile run at the Wolfpack Invite.
Warriors travel to the Kern County Soccer complex this coming Friday to run in the BC Invitational.
