Getting a break from SYL action, Warrior cross-country traveled to Wasco to compete in the open Wasco Invite. Competing in six divisions, the Warriors ended the day taking home 16 individual medals and one division championship.
Those runners receiving individual medals running on the 5k course were: Sophie Schaeffer (25:47) for the JV girls; Axel Inzunza (18:35) for the Varsity boys; for the Varsity Lady Warriors, Jo Trillo (23:54), Lucy Coe (25:23), Emily Williams (25:35), Kara Sheahan (26:00) and Brooke Sheen (26:12). The Lady Warriors finished second overall in their division race.
The Frosh/Soph entrants were pitted on a 2-mile course where THS more than held their own. Individual medals received there were: Hannah Poulson (15:24), Ella Moomey (15:28), Tyller Hensler (16:51) and Anahi Machado (17:33). For the Frosh/Soph boys it was Travis Lee Sturckow (11:30), Drew Campbell (11:40), Bryce Rodriguez (12:23) and Brayden Steele (12:49). The Frosh/Soph boys totaled a perfect score in cross-country totaling 15 points as they placed first through fifth to sweep the field and claim the Frosh/Soph championship.
Other THS runners performing well on the day were: Frosh/Soph boys Hunter Savage (14:50), JV girls Mia Perreault (33:59), JV boys Zachary Sarkisian (22:34) and Bryson Sheen (22:35). And for the Varsity boys Mitchell Poulson (18:51) and Brady Campbell (22:50).
THS cross-country returns to SYL action on Wednesday, meeting all SYL schools at Ridgeview High School. Start time of the first run is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
