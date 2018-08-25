Lessons learned from some game results are not discovered until further along in a season’s journey. For the Tehachapi Warriors, Friday night’s 57-7 loss at Bakersfield High School could be a character test that defines the remainder of the season, even if that means going back to square one.
“We need to get back to the fundamental aspects of the game,” said Tehachapi head coach Doug DeGeer. “It doesn’t matter who you play, if you can’t tackle, if you can’t stick to your assignment, if you can’t hold on to the ball you are not going to win.”
The Drillers’ Isaac Jernagin returned the opening kickoff 82 yards and added a receiving touchdown and an interception return for a score in Bakersfield’s one-sided victory over Tehachapi in what marked just the second-ever meeting between the two programs' varsity football teams.
BHS took a 14-0 lead following their first offensive possession when quarterback Cameron Williams scored from five yards out. The Drillers would score following the next Tehachapi possession when Carl Jones broke five tackles for a 52-yard yard punt return touchdown.
Bakersfield led 30-0 after the first quarter and 51-0 at half. Tehachapi would score their lone touchdown on a seven-yard Zach King run off the right side in the third quarter.
Tehachapi’s Chris Garcia did not start the game at quarterback for the Warriors but played plenty of snaps completing two of his five passes for 57 yards including a 44-yard completing to junior Trent Adams.
“Chris is a ball player, he played some wide receiver, some defensive back and he looked how we wanted him to look at QB,” DeGeer said. “It was good having him back and it will definitely make a difference going forward.”
For Tehachapi, the BHS loss serves as a cornerstone and another piece of the puzzle the Warriors are building this season.
“On a positive note we have some guys coming back and we are getting healthier," DeGeer said. "Our team chemistry is getting better each week and have a lot of solid things to build around moving forward.”
The Warriors return home for the next two weeks hosting Taft this Friday night at Coy Burnett Stadium. The Wildcats are 2-0 this season after a season-opening 49-6 win against Kern Valley and a 54-36 shootout win over California City. This will be the first road game for the Wildcats this season.
Tehachapi and Taft shared a long history together in the South Sequoia League, but the two teams haven’t met since 2011, the Warriors’ final season in the SSL. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Junior Varsity
The junior varsity Braves had the closest battle with Bakersfield High, falling 14-7 on Friday night at Griffith Field.
The Braves led 7-0 after a first quarter touchdown but allowed a pair of BHS scores in the fourth quarter in their second loss of the season. Tehachapi looks for their first win Friday at 5 p.m. against Taft.
Freshmen
The Indians struggled with turnovers and special teams as Bakersfield High defeated Tehachapi 54-8 on Thursday. BHS scored on their first possession of the game only to recover the ensuing kickoff and score a few players later for an early 14-0 lead.
Tehachapi trailed 48-0 at the half. Tyler Love scored the Indians’ lone touchdown of the evening with a quarterback keeper from 12 yards out early in the 4th quarter. It was the first touchdown of the season for Tehachapi, who had fallen 6-0 in their season opening loss to Wasco.
Tehachapi plays at Arvin this week since Taft does not have a freshmen team. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday.
