Fresh off of their dominating victory at Oak Tree Country Club, the Lady Warriors traveled to North Kern Golf Course in Bakersfield and took on the Southern Yosemite League.
The Lady Warriors were without their number four player, junior Cailee Carlson, who was out with an injury. Sophomore Allison Ghorbani substituted for Carlson.
The Lady Warrior golfers turned in their best score of the year. The team score of 269 for nine holes was good enough to beat the second-place team by 10 strokes. They were led by the number one player in the league, Diletta Rocca, who shot a 41 for nine holes. Right behind her was Kira Pankow, with a personal best of 42.
Senior Jennifer Buchanan came in with her personal best of 52. Sophomore Kennadee Stilson recorded a 56 and Allison Ghorbani shot a 68.
This was the Lady Warriors' second victory in a row and tied them for first place. The Lady Warriors then traveled to Buena Vista Golf Course, where they once again took first place and now hold sole possession of first place. This was the most important tournament of the year for the ladies.
Buena Vista was the league qualifying match, the Lady Warriors needed to shoot below 560 to qualify to go onto the CIF Division III championships. The top five players for the Lady Warriors walked 18 holes and finished with a total score of 533, which qualified the Lady Warriors to go on to the CIF Central Section Championships on Oct 28.
