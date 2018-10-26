The THS Lady Warriors closed out their League Championship season at Lemoore GC (previously incorrectly identified as Visalia) on Oct. 22 during the CIF Central Championship Tournament.
This tournament included competition against all of the league champions from Central Section of Division 3 schools in California. Unfortunately, the team's best effort was not good enough for another win.
The Warriors brought up the rear with a solid team score of 593. Team best Kira Pankow shot a 101 (personal best 18 hole score), followed by Bethany Stainfield (102), Jennifer Buchanan (115), Chloe Shadduck (135) and Kennadee Stilson (140). Golden West High of Visalia earned top honors.
Pankow and Stainfield narrowly missed moving on to the individual championships next week by 6 and 7 strokes, respectively (Stainfield could not recover an untimely 9 on her second hole to post the necessary 95 to move on).
Coach Dennis Costa said: "I'm so proud of this team. They poured their hearts into improving their golf game. They understand the value of hard work. It's always tough to see the seniors leave. We had great leadership from our seniors. It is amazing to see how our team has grown. It was a great season. I'd do it again."
The 2019 version of the Lady Warriors wfour years, Coach Costa certainly appears to be up for the task. This season showed that BCHS will most likely be the team to challenge the Warriors in their quest for a "3-peat."
In particular, Costa wanted to extend a special thank you "shout out": "The championship team wants to thank Oak Tree CC, Duane Gore and his amazing staff for allowing us to play on a beautiful golf course. Without them, none of this would have happened."
During the final tournament, the parents of the THS players praised Coach Costa and Assistant Coach Lynnette Brown for their selfless efforts to allow the team to learn about golf and the core athletic tenets of respect and commitment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.