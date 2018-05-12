The Warrior golf team went into their final league match tied for first place. The final league match at Stockdale Country Club was a qualifying match for CIF playoffs.
The Warrior six came through like true champions.
Blake Kesey led the way with a tournament low 78. Rhys Artzer came through with a strong round of 86 strokes. Bret Huisjen scored a 102 and Andrew Sanchez finished with a 114. Freshman Casey Wood with his low score of the year shot an 83.
The Warrior team total was a season low 463, which was 13 strokes better than their league rivals from West High who shot a team total of 476.
With the victory at Stockdale Country Club came another South Yosemite League Championship.
It is the third Warrior golf championship in the last four years. The Warriors will move on to the division three CIF championships held in Lemoore.
The Warrior golf team would like to thank everyone from Oak Tree golf course for their hard work and support throughout the year.
Dennis Costa is the THS golf coach.
