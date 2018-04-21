The Tehachapi High boys golf team traveled to Kern River golf course for a league match on April 12.
The Warriors have struggled the first three matches and have found themselves in second place. But things have turned around for the Warriors' six.
Blake Keesey shot a round of 77 to lead our Warriors. Rhys Artzer finish second with a 91, Casey Wood 97 and Brent Huisjen, who has shown great improvement in the last few weeks, scored a 108.
The Warriors shot a season best team total of 485. This was good enough to get them a first-place finish in the league match. Everyone just played solid. That’s what we need: solid play. We don’t need any heroes, we just need consistency.
The Warriors' next match was April 16 at Buena Vista golf course. It was a make-up from an earlier cancellation due to rain. Once again the weather was not so good. The wind was howling at 30 to 40 miles an hour. The harsh winds affected players from all six schools, but you did not hear a single complaint from any of the Warriors. They knew this was an important match if they were to make a run for the championship.
Again Keesey led the way with a 81. Artzer finish second with a 94 and once again Huisjen, in showing that hard work does pay off, shot a 96 as he continues to improve. Wood shot a 114 and Andrew Sanchez shot a 118. The Warriors' team total was 503. It was not their best team total, but considering the windy conditions, we were happy to get away with a victory. The hurricane-like conditions took a lot of fun out of the match, but winning sure makes it better.
The Warriors' next match will be Wednesday, April 25, in Bear Valley Springs at beautiful Oak Tree Country Club. The Warriors will be looking to earn a piece of first place with a victory. We hope to see a lot of local Warrior supporters out at Oak Tree golf course. The course is in great condition and it should be an advantage for the local boys to play at home.
Dennis Costa is the THS golf coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.