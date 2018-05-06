The boys golf team held a home match April 25 at Oak Tree Golf Course in bear Valley Springs. The league match included all six teams from the southern Yosemite league.
This was a must-win situation for the Warriors. If they were to have a chance to win league, they would have to win this whole match. It was a gorgeous day. The weather was perfect and Oak Tree Golf Course was in perfect condition.
We felt like we were at advantage playing at home, but as it turned out we did not have our best day as a team.
Captain Blake Keesey led the way with score of 76. Rhys Artzer scored a 92, Casey Wood shot a 113. Bret Huisjen scored well with a 105 and Andrew Sanchez finished the day with a 117.
The Warrior team score was 503, which likely turned out to be four strokes better than second place West High School. With the victory, the Warriors are now tied for first place.
The Warriors will travel to Bakersfield to play at Stockdale Country Club for the league qualifying match. This match will determine if we will go to the CIF playoffs.
Dennis Costa is the THS golf coach.
