Spring has almost sprung, and that means the Tehachapi Warriors softball team is back in action for a new season. Despite a slew of game cancellations due to all of our wet weather, the Warriors finally took to the field on Wednesday, Feb. 27, for a pair of games at the North Lead-Off Classic tournament.
Tehachapi faced Foothill High School in the first game, and came away with a 5-3 victory. Senior Bailey Damian and junior Sierra Brown had 2 hits each, with 2 RBI's for Damian as well. Also adding hits were Kristen Burgeis, Maddy Peel, Kennedy Caudle and Maleena Davis, who also added an RBI. Damian contributed a strong outing in the pitching circle, going 6 complete innings, giving up just 5 hits and striking out 3.
The Warrior squad then faced McFarland in the late game on Wednesday. This one was over quickly, as the Warriors scored early and often, pouring on 8 runs in the first inning before cruising to a 9-0 victory in four innings. Highlights included a 2-RBI double from Brown, and an inside-the-park (as there was no fence to hit over) home run from junior Lexie Cross. An outstanding pitching performance was delivered by senior Meghan Daffern, who pitched four innings of no-hit ball, striking out 8 and walking none.
The Warriors then advanced to the bracket round of the tournament with a game against Golden Valley on Friday evening, under the lights at Bakersfield College. This was another game practically over before it started, with the line-up exploding again in the first inning, this time for 5 runs, highlighted by a solo home run shot from senior Burgeis. Daffern again shined in the circle, pitching 5 innings of 1-hit ball, while striking out 5 on her way to a complete game 8-0 shutout. The Warriors offense continued to fire on all cylinders, with multiple hits from Burgeis, Damian, and Daffern, who added a pair of doubles to help her cause in the circle. Also contributing hits were Brown and Davis. Burgeis led all players with 2 RBI's, while Damian, Brown, and Deanna Hammer each added a run-batted-in as well.
Rain forced the cancellation of the remaining games of the tournament, with a reschedule date set for March 30. Weather permitting, the red-hot Warrior squad will be back in action this week for their first home games of the season, Tuesday against Boron, and Wednesday against league rival Independence. Both games are set for 3:30 p.m. starts.
Paul Askins is a parent with the team.
