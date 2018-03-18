The second race of the season for the Tehachapi Warriors mountain bike team was March 10 and 11. The race was held at Vail Lake and our riders once again made Tehachapi known as they held eight top 10 positions and earned four spots on the podium.
Vail Lake sits on the outskirts of Temecula. Mature oaks and tall trees shade the valleys that lie in between the dry rolling hills. The forecast for the weekend was 100 percent chance of rain. Fortunately, Saturday had a 100 percent drizzle, coating the trails with what some might call Hero Dirt. Hero Dirt is a no-dust packed trail with a great grip.
Vail Lake's course is known for its steep climbs and heavy drops, but for our middle school competitors mostly consisting of new riders, this was no deterrent. They tackled every bit of trail with confidence. Our most dramatic leap in position was Jet Hensler, who in his first time racing placed 38th out of 62 competitors. He rode up nine spots, finishing in 29th place. With his strong cardio and a competitive nature, we are confident this won’t be the end of his climb.
Sunday races started at 9 a.m. with the high school. Heavy rains fell in the night, causing the course to be muddy on the climbs and dips. Freshman Josiah Hopkins started the day with a long battle to hold his fourth position. Crescenta Valley stayed on his tail for most of the 12 miles. In the end, Hopkins widened the gap and crossed the finish line, securing a 4th place spot on the podium.
Sophomores Lou Smith and Ethan Tenderholt finished in the top 10. Smith worked to move up to 8th. Smith said, “I took the wrong line, there was a short, steep and muddy climb so I chose a windier dry track. They chose the muddy climb and made it. That’s when I lost my place at 8th.”
Smith finished in 10th and Tenderholt at 9th out of 35 competitors.
Sophia Schaeffer and Gracie Knowlton had a clean race and held their positions of 3rd and 4th, bringing them back to the podium.
New to the top 10 this year is JV rider Caleb Owens, who rolled across the finish line with scraped-up knees and a smile as he finished in 9th place. Even after a crash he was able to improve his position by 11 spots from his first race. He said the right nutrition and overall health was a big part of his improvement.
Junior Madysen Rails once again went head-to-head competing in the Varsity division. Rails rode hard, bringing her back to a familiar place, the podium. Two weeks before she earned a top 10 position, finishing in 7th place. During the 16-mile push, Rails had a minor crash, but recovered quickly. She closed in on 3rd and 4th position when her chain fell off, causing her to finish 5th overall.
Rails said, “I always seem to have an advantage on the technical downhills. This course definitely suits my skills and is always a blast!”
There are three races left in the series before the State Championships in Northern California. If you’d like to come out to the races, the Tehachapi Warriors will be fighting to climb the podium March 24 and 25 in Keyesville, which is just a one hour drive from Tehachapi.
With green spring mountains, flowing rivers and peaceful creaks dappled through the hills, it’s a place of beauty. Food and coffee vendors are on site, so bring a friend or family, make it a date and head on over. For more information, visit SoCaldirt.org or for questions or a schedule of the race times, e-mail thsmtb@gmail.com.
April Wood is a parent with the team.
