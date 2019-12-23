Garces orchestrated a punishing combination of size, speed and strength to hand Mountain varsity basketball a 61-37 pre-season defeat Friday in Bakersfield.
The Rams (5-4) built a 39-15 lead at halftime and extended their lead another 30-plus points during the third quarter to put the game away early.
Despite the defeat, Brandon Neaderbaomer turned in a strong performance for Tehachapi (4-8) with 11 points, four rebounds and two blocks.
Ryan Jones (eight points, four rebounds), Nathanael Betz (five points, five rebounds, four steals, three assists) and Zach King (five points, three rebounds, two steals) also contributed in the game.
In earlier action this month at the Lloyd Williams/Kern Schools Federal Credit Union Shootout, Tehachapi defeated Ridgeview 71-69 and Foothill 59-52.
Against Ridgeview, Betz had 13 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists to lead the way. Other standouts included Jones (13 points, four rebounds, three steals, two assists), Jaimie Dayton (10 points), Nick Neaderbaomer (eight points, four rebounds), Nathaniel Webb (nine points, five rebounds, two assists), Brandon Neaderbaomer (seven points, seven rebound, five steals) and King (five points, three steals and two assists).
Contributors in the win over Foothill were Betz (12 points, three steals), Jones (12 points, four rebounds, three assists, five steals, two blocks), Dayton (12 points) and Brycen Sheen (eight points, three rebounds, two blocks).
Mountain basketball will be in action again in the South Yosemite League opener on the road at Independence on Jan.7. The varsity team will tip-off at 6:30 p.m.
Junior Varsity
The Braves continued their winning ways on the road with a convincing 59-45 victory against Garces.
Tehachapi (8-3) were led by Tyler O’Brien with 17 points, followed by Max Meza with 12 points and Wyatt Baldwin with nine points.
Frosh-Soph
The Indians were able to record a hard-fought victory in Bakersfield with a 36-33 win over Garces.
Turtle Thomson led Tehachapi (2-1) with 16 points followed by Corey Perkins with 11 points. Cameron VanOstrand, Ryan Mitchell and Iven Sandholdt all combined for nine points.
