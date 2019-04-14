Liberty High School hosted the prestigious Patriot Games on Thursday, April 11. It is an elite meet in the area where athletes have to qualify to participate. Even with a tough season for Tehachapi High for training with the inclement weather, the Warriors still managed to have 33 individuals and four relay teams qualify from both the boys and girls teams.
Sixteen Tehachapi High athletes either recorded season bests or personal bests at the games. Those who did were America Teare (17.24) in the 100 hurdles; Cloie Sharp (55.80) in the 300 hurdles; Carli Trillo (28' 8") in the triple jump; and Lucy Coe (27.57) in the 200 run. The 4x4 relay team consisting of Carolina Flores, Amy Newell, Hailey Cook and Mia Eberle posted their best time of the year with a 4:49.56. The girls of THS finished the day as a team in 13th place overall.
On the boys side, the Warriors finished team scoring in 10th place overall. Personal or season bests were recorded by Thomas Nichols (17.94) and Makana Quarles (18.15) in the 110 hurdles; Sean Wolf (48.74) in the 300 hurdles; and Harrison Wadkins threw a major improvement in the discus with a throw of 133' 1/4" and finished sixth overall on the day. The 4x1 relay team of Ethan Riley, Peyton Stowers, Jordan Ratliff and Nick Nederbaomer put up a season best at 50.53. The same group of Riley, Stowers, Ratliff and Nederbaomer also posted a season best of 3:51.98 in the 4x4 relays.
Of special note, America Teare and Cody Hayes both won the high jump with Teare clearing 5'0" and Hayes going 6'0". Both were rewarded with individual medals for their efforts.
Next up, THS has a busy week after spring break as the athletes prepare for the SYL Frosh/Soph Championships and the varsity gets ready for the SYL Prelims. THS Frosh/Soph then concludes their season by competing in the Titan Top 16, another meet were you have to be ranked in the top 16 in the area to compete.
Then the Warriors will travel to Dinuba to participate in the Dinuba Invite. A side note: Former Tehachapi athlete and THS graduate Lucas Lichtenwaldt is the head coach of Dinuba's track and cross country teams.
