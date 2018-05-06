Despite a valiant effort, Warriors softball team could not overcome early deficits to league rival Ridgeview last week.
On Wednesday, the Warriors traveled to Bakersfield for the first of two contests. After a scoreless first inning, a combination of Ridgeview hits and Warrior errors led to a monster 7-run inning, leaving the Warriors in a deep hole after two.
Despite this, the Warriors battled back, led by home runs from Erin Askins in the top of the third and sixth innings (her fifth and sixth long balls in the past four games), Ashley McIrvin, with another monster shot in the fourth, and Anabelle Carroll adding a final dinger in the sixth.
The Warriors continue to lead the entire CIF Central Section with an amazing 23 total home runs so far this season.
At one point the lady Warriors had cut the lead to 10-6, but the Wolf Pack managed to plate three more runs in the bottom of the sixth to put the game out of reach, with a final tally of 13-7. The Warriors out-hit their opponent 12 to 10, but a combination of timely hits and zero errors by Ridgeview made the difference. Offensive standouts for Tehachapi included Askins (3-4, 3 RBIs), Carroll (2-4, 1 RBI), Bailey Damian (2-4, 1 RBI), and Kennedy Caudle (2-4). Key hits were also added by Kristen Burgeis and Maleena Davis.
The Warriors then hosted Ridgeview at home on Friday. An excellent pitcher's duel started the game, with both the Warriors' Damian and the Wolf Pack's Trinity Ybarra allowing no runs through the first four innings. Ridgeview managed to push across one run in the top of the fifth, however, to take a slim 1-0 lead.
The Warriors answered right back with a sacrifice fly from Maddy Peel in the bottom of the fifth, to even the game at 1-1. Ridgeview again scored in the sixth inning to take a 2-1 lead, but this again was matched by yet another home run from Askins, her 12th of the season, and seventh in five straight games, to knot the game again at 2-2.
Ultimately, the tie would not last. Ridgeview exploded for five runs in the top of the seventh inning, despite a pitching change from Damian to Meghan Daffern. The Warriors were unable to plate any runs in the home half of the seventh, leading to a final score of 7-2. Pitcher Ybarra pitched a strong complete game for the Wolfpack, allowing only four hits in seven innings of work.
Despite dropping the two games, the Warriors still find themselves in possible league title contention. Due to losses by Independence last week at the hands of a revitalized East High team, the Warriors could achieve an unlikely three-way tie with both Ridgeview and Independence for the league championship, if Indy can manage to sweep the Wolf Pack in their last two games of the season this week.
The Warriors must also win their last two games this week against West High, at home on Wednesday, and away on Friday. Additionally, the Warriors will be honoring their two graduating seniors, Anabelle Carroll and Erin Askins, on Senior Day, this Wednesday. Game time is 4 p.m.
Paul Askins is a team parent.
