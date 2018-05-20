With a combination of timely hits, solid defense, and a gutsy pitching performance, Warriors softball added another chapter to their remarkable season with a home playoff win against fifth-seed Reedley on Friday.
The game started off as a bit of a pitcher’s duel, with both teams being held scoreless through the first inning and a half. That changed in the bottom of the second inning however, starting off with a double from Ashley McIrvin. A wild pitch and a passed ball by the Pirates led to McIrvin sliding home for the first run of the game.
Walks to Meghan Daffern and Deanna Hammer then set the table for a memorable two-out, ten-pitch at bat for Hailey VanWey, who went from down 0-2 to work the count back to full, then hitting a blistering shot to the fence in right center for a bases-clearing triple, putting the Warriors up 3-0. Maddy Peel followed her up with another line-drive double, scoring VanWey and giving the Warriors a 4-0 lead.
The Warriors held Reedley scoreless through the first four innings, and added three more runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth. Sierra Brown doubled, then scored on yet another hit from Peel. With Peel on second, the stage was set for lefty slugger Erin Askins, who promptly smashed the first pitch she saw 230 feet over the fence in left-center field, giving the Warriors a 7-0 lead.
The Pirates were down, but not out, as they rallied for four runs in the fifth inning to cut the lead to 7-4. This would be as close as they would get, however, as the Warriors were not through on offense, adding three more runs in the home half of the fifth. Hits from Kristen Burgeis, Hammer, and Kennedy Caudle, and an error on a fly ball from Peel, scored the insurance runs. Reedley added one more run in the sixth, but pitcher Daffern took control to blank the Pirates in the top of the seventh to preserve the 10-5 victory.
Daffern threw a gritty complete game in the circle, allowing 11 hits, but always managing to get the strikeout or ground ball when it was needed. She also greatly aided the Warriors defense by walking only one opposing batter in seven innings of work, while striking out four. Offensive standouts for the Warriors were Peel and Askins (both 2-4, 2 RBI), VanWey (1-2, 2 RBI), Hammer (1-2, RBI), and Caudle (1-1, RBI).
The Warriors now face top-seeded Dinuba, on Wednesday, at Dinuba. Game time is set for 4:30. A victory would put them into the Division 3 championship game, on Saturday at Fresno State, against the winner of the No. 2 Selma vs. No. 3 Tulare Union contest. It’s only a two-hour drive to Dinuba, so take the afternoon off and come on out to cheer these outstanding ballplayers on to victory!
Paul Askins is a team parent.
