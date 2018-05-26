They say all good things must come to an end, and so it was true for Warriors softball last Wednesday, as they completed their CIF playoff run with an 8-2 loss to Dinuba. A combination of excellent pitching and timely hits from the Dinuba offense led to the defeat.
In reality, the game was much closer than the final score would suggest. The Warriors actually scored first, putting a run on the board in the top of the second inning. A walk to Ashley McIrvin, followed by a single from Meghan Daffern, put runners on first and second with no one out. A hard ground ball from Kennedy Caudle led to a Dinuba error, and McIrvin scored to take the 1-0 lead. Dinuba evened the score in the bottom half of the inning on a single, error, walk, and wild pitch combination.
The Warriors' best chance to break the game open was in the third inning, when a combination of a walk by Maddy Peel, a single from Anabelle Carroll, and a hard ground ball by Erin Askins loaded the bases with no outs. Dinuba pitcher Kirsten Martinez then proceeded to pitch her way out of the jam, however, by striking out two batters, and getting a ground out to end the inning. The Emperors capitalized on the momentum swing, scoring two runs in the bottom half of the inning on a double by their pitcher Martinez, to take a 3-1 lead.
The Warriors kept up the pressure in the fourth inning. Singles by Caudle and Sierra Brown, and a hard ground ball by Peel, combined with a Dinuba error, led to Caudle scoring to cut the lead to one. That would be as close as the Warriors would get though, as Dinuba scored two more runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 5-2 lead, on a pair of singles and a two-run double. The damage was limited by a great defensive play by right-fielder Daffern to gun down a Dinuba runner at the plate for the third out.
The Warriors had runners in scoring position in both the fifth and sixth innings, thanks to hits from Askins, Deanna Hammer, and Peel, but could not get the timely hits to push them across the plate. Dinuba sealed the win in the bottom of the sixth, with a 2-out, 3-run home run by (who else) pitcher Martinez, to make the score 8-2. Martinez would then shut down the Warriors offense in the seventh, adding two more strikeouts to her tally of nine for the game. Warriors pitchers Daffern and Bailey Damian each gave up five hits, while walking six and striking out four. Daffern also led the way on offense, going 2 for 4 with a double.
Despite the loss, the Lady Warriors have much to be proud of. As a team, they led the South Yosemite League in nearly all offensive categories this season, including runs scored, runs batted in, slugging percentage, and home runs. Warrior pitchers Damian and Daffern combined for 131 strikeouts on the season, far and away the best in the league. Sluggers McIrvin, Carroll, and Askins accounted for three out of the top five performances in home runs and slugging percentage in the league as well.
Askins led the entire Central Section in home runs and slugging percentage, and led all players in Division 3 in every offensive category measured: batting average (.603), home runs (14), slugging percentage (1.371), runs batted-in (42), runs scored (47), and on-base percentage (.648). Her slugging percentage was ranked 24th overall among all players in the state.
The Lady Warriors have now been league co-champions for the last two seasons, and have advanced to the CIF semifinals each year. Thanks to all the players, parents, coaches, and fans that have made this possible. With most of the roster returning for next year, the future looks bright for Warriors softball.
Paul Askins is a team parent.
