A great season for Warriors softball got just a little better this week. Four softball standouts have been named to the Bakersfield B-Varsity All-Area Softball team. The team is comprised of players from all over metro Bakersfield and the Southern Central Section.
Senior Anabelle Carroll and Junior Bailey Damian were picked as Honorable Mentions for the All-Area team.
Carroll was a key member of a heavy-hitting Warrior lineup that led the entire Central Section with an astounding 28 home runs. The senior co-captain hit at a remarkable .467 clip, with 4 homers and 31 RBIs, and led all of Division III with 14 doubles. Her big bat, solid defense, and steady team leadership, as one of only two seniors on the varsity squad, were a big part of the Warriors' success this season. She will be continuing her softball career as a nursing major at Midland University in Fremont, Neb., this fall.
Damian was honored for her outstanding work in the pitching circle for the Warriors. With a stingy 3.21 ERA, and 93 strikeouts in 96 innings pitched, she was ranked in the top 5 of all DIII hurlers. She also frequently aided her own cause by hitting at a brisk .371 pace, with 13 hits, including 4 doubles, in just 35 at-bats. Damian will be a returning standout on a talented Warriors team that will be looking to repeat as champions in the South Yosemite League next season.
But it gets even better.
Junior Ashley McIrvin was named as a Second Team All-Area pick. McIrvin was honored for an exceptional all-around season. Her 7 home runs, many of them the monster tape-measure variety, 38 RBIs and .800 slugging percentage put her in the top three performers for all of DIII. Not surprisingly, she drew a league-leading 14 walks from very nervous opposing pitchers, leading to an excellent .476 on-base percentage. She was also a big part of a stingy Warriors defense, playing mostly at shortstop this year, where her athletic plays got the Warriors out of many jams during the season. This is her second straight year as part of the All-Area team.
Finally, senior co-captain Erin Askins was given the honor of a First Team All-Area selection. Askins was simply a statistical monster this season. Not only did her 14 homers and ridiculous 1.329 slugging percentage lead the entire Central Section, but her .585 batting average, .632 on-base percentage, and 42 RBI's topped all of Division III as well. Her slugging percentage was 25th out of the top 500 players in the state of California, and was ranked by MaxPreps as 43rd overall in the nation.
Askins was just as solid at first base, consistently digging balls out of the infield dirt for key outs, and surprised opponents with her speed on the bases, leading the league with 10 stolen bases on the year. She was additionally honored for her inspired all-around play by being unanimously voted as the South Yosemite League MVP, for the second consecutive year. Erin will continue her softball career as a civil engineering major at the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, in Troy, N.Y., this fall.
Congratulations to all these amazing young women, and to the entire Warrior softball team, for their outstanding achievements this season.
Paul Askins is a team parent.
