The THS Warriors softball team had a busy week, playing three games in a five-day span against league rival and reigning D3 Central Section champs Independence.
The Warriors traveled to Indy on Monday, April 9, and put in an outstanding all-around game to win 4-2. Junior Bailey Damien pitched a complete game, keeping the Indy bats scoreless for the first six innings, striking out four, and adding to her league-leading strikeout total of 65.
Damien also helped her cause with two hits, including a double, as did seniors Annabelle Carrol and Erin Askins, and sophomore Sierra Brown, each adding a hit. Indy mounted a threat in the bottom of the 7th, plating two runs before Damien struck out the final batter looking to end the game.
The Warriors next hosted Independence at home on Wednesday, and again defeated their league rivals, this time in a slug-fest, with the Warriors prevailing 10-6. After falling behind 2-1 in the first inning, the Warrior bats came roaring back, plating three runs in each of the third, fifth, and sixth innings.
Junior Ashley McIrvin homered, as did Askins, who also went 4 for 4 with two doubles. The Warriors are currently leading the league in home runs, having bashed 13 so far this year. Juniors Meghan Daffern and Kristen Burgeis also had strong days at the plate, adding four more hits, including three doubles, to the scoring attack. Daffern and Damien combined in the circle to keep the Indy offense mostly in check, scattering eight hits over seven innings.
Finally, the Warriors once again traveled to Independence on Friday for their final match-up of the season. Despite a spirited effort, and another complete game from Damien, the Warriors fell 4-1. Independence was led by a strong pitching performance from sophomore Alani Amaya, who scattered six hits in a complete game victory.
The game was a tight 2-1 contest until the bottom of the 6th, when Indy managed to push two more runs across to take the 4-1 lead. Daffern and Carrol each had two hits on the day, with Deanna Hammer and Askins adding two more.
Despite the loss, the Warriors remain in a tight three-way battle for the South Yosemite League with a 4-2 league record, tied for second with Independence, and only a half game back from 4-1 Ridgeview. The Warriors are a strong 13-5 overall so far this season.
Next up for Warriors softball are games this week versus East, at East on Wednesday, April 18, and at home on Friday, April 20. Both games start at 4 p.m.
Paul Askins is a team parent.
