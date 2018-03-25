The Warrior Track and Field team traveled to Delano on Friday, March 23, and competed with 18 schools in the Kennedy Invitational. Gathering at the beautiful R.F.K. stadium with its all-weather track, THS geared up for some heavy competition.
Three divisions were in effect: boys frosh/soph, girls varsity and boys varsity. Tehachapi did not disappoint. Both the frosh/soph boys and boys varsity finished 11th overall as teams with the frosh tallying 52 points and the varsity garnering 52.3 points. The Lady Warriors, combining frosh/soph girls with varsity girls, scored 81 points and finished 7th overall.
This was an individual meet as well, with athletes finishing in the top 5 overall receiving medals for their accomplishments on the day.
For the frosh/soph boys, Thomas Nichols was 2nd overall in the 110 Hurdles (18.83) and his partner Makana Qaurles finished 3rd at (19.34). Continuing in his family's tradition, Nicholas Wight finished 5th in the High Jump with a leap of (5'2").
THS boys varsity saw Cody Hayes doubling up on the medals taking 4th in the 300 Hurdles (43.75) and 5th overall in the High Jump at (5' 8"). Not to be outdone, Wight also doubled up on medal tally finishing 2nd in the High Jump (5'10") and then 5th also in the Triple Jump at (38'9"). Justin Walters rounded out the medal intake by the Varsity boys also finishing 2nd with Wight in the High Jump at (5'10").
THS varsity girls were not to be outshined on both the track and field. Leading the way was sophomore America Teare, who medaled in the 100 Hurdles (18.24) for 3rd place, the 300 Hurdles (52.28) for 2nd place, and, for good measure, 1st place in the High Jump at (4'10"). Cloie Sharp jumped into the medal mix running her first-ever 300 Hurdles and finished 5th at (54.50). The always competitive Lucy Coe once again grabbed a medal in the open 400 finishing 2nd at (61.63).
The Warriors now have spring break to hone their skills, rest up the hurting legs and arms and return to action on Friday, April 5, as they will travel to McFarland to compete in the Gary Adams Invitational.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.