Even with inclement weather, Tehachapi High School's Track and Field season got underway. The Frosh/Soph boys and girls team were at Liberty High School on March 6 to compete in the Kern Frosh/Soph Invite. The Varsity boys sent a fraction of their team to compete in the Kern Invite, also at Liberty High School, on March 8.
With a lack of opportunity to be outside and holding indoor practices, the Lady Indians still managed to finish 9th overall as a team. Early highlights were: Kaylee Hitt finishing 9th in the 200 (30.62 ).In the long jump, THS saw Karla Carrasco finish 9th (11'10.6"), Carli Trillo was 7th (12' 1.6") and Daisy Andrade had a jump of (12' 6.5") to finish 6th.
THS sent two 4x100 relay teams and the team of Carolina Flores, Karla Carrasco, Daisy Andrade and Allison Williiams put up a time of 60.46 for a 10th-place finish. The team of Catrina Hibbard, Kerriona Evans, Kaylee Hitt and Eliza Stanley finished 8th with a run of 59.25.
Special note of the meet saw Carli Trillo finish 3rd in the high jump at 4'0" and recording a distance of 27' 10" to grab first place. Trillo received individual medals in both events.
On the boys side, the Indians finished the day in 10th place overall with team scoring. Highlights on the boys side were: Malik McClendon taking 5th place in the shot put (41' 7"). Travis Lee Sturckow was 6th in the 800 (2:17.11) and added a 6th-place finish in the 1,600 (5:01.09). Sean Wolf posted a time of 48.97 to finish 5th in the 300 hurdles and added a 19.96 in the 110 hurdles to finish 4th.
Warrior Track and Field sent a small group to the Kern Invite as many of the athletes were participating in the Mr. Warrior held at THS that Friday night. Still, the boys entered competition and held their own. The highlight of the day saw Cody Hayes finish 4th in the high jump at 5' 0" and take home the third-place medal in the 300 hurdles with a time of 43.46.
Next up the Frosh/Soph travel to Bakersfield High School to compete in the Frontier Frosh/Soph Relays on Thursday, March 14, and the Varsity Warriors will travel to Taft on Saturday, March 16, to participate in the Wildcat Invite.
