This weekend’s SoCal NICA mountain bike races are canceled due to a pending forecast of rain and thunderstorms.
“This weekend presents too great a risk to bring close to 3,000 people to an open field," said Matt Gunnell, SoCal’s league director.
Fortunately, there is still one more opportunity to cheer on our hometown. The California state championships for the first time will be held here in Tehachapi the weekend of May 18-19.
If you want to see the fastest riders in the state and even the country compete, this is your opportunity. Visit Socaldirt.org for more information.
April Wood is a parent and coach with the team.
