Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club has been busy with local Bakersfield mat action. TVWC competed March 30 at the KCWA Rebel Rumble hosted at South High School with 13 wrestlers bringing home medals.
In the Rookie age group, twin brothers Phillip Coates and Marcus Coates won their weight divisions. The Bantam age division had Jake Brown and Andre Cordova winning their brackets. Gabriel Cordova and Myles Bega finished their day with third-place medals.
Intermediate Division wrestlers, Michael Brown, competing in the 69-pound weight class, and Kayden Gonzales, wrestling the 71-pound weight, were both double champions. They competed in both freestyle and Greco-Roman, which gave them plenty of mat competition. Reese Hart placed third in the Novice 108 bracket.
The Schoolboy Division was represented by Levi Hart at 97 pounds, who secured a first-place medal, and Nicholas Voshall, who placed third in both Freestyle and Greco.
“This was Nicholas’ first time competing and did very well against some tough competitors. I’m very proud of him," Coach Curtis Nelson said.
High school stand-out wrestler Elijah Grave continues to improve and gain valuable off-season mat experience; he placed second for the day.
April 6 was another Saturday spent battling at the KCWA Jr. Driller Tournament hosted by Bakersfield High.
TVWC had plenty of Rookie 45-pound wrestlers competing in three separate divisions with Philip Coates getting first in 45-c, Bentley Folks receiving second in the 45-b and in the 45-a, Noe Mesa finished third and Marcus Coates earned a fourth. 49-pound Rookie division wrestler Benjamin Reyna brought home a second-place medal.
The Bantam Age group had four wrestlers fight their way to get to the podium. Jake Brown continues to bring the champion medal home. Gabriel Mesa and Andre Cordova placed second and Myles Bega finished third. Jake Brown also placed third in the 49 weight class in Greco.
Kayden Gonzales led the Intermediates with a first in Freestyle and second in Greco. Michael Brown wrestled hard for his two medals, a second in Freestyle and third in Greco. Edward Reyna got third in the freestyle 63-pound Intermediate division. Novice group had Anthony Ashby placing third in the 160-pound class and Ryan Trigo finishing fourth at 98 pounds.
Mark your calendar to see and cheer for these young wrestlers competing at home May 11 at the THS gym starting at 9 a.m. There is no admission charge.
Curtis Nelson is TVWC's head coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.