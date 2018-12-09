Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club competed Dec. 1 at the Wasco Winter Kickoff, taking 22 wrestlers to the event.
Gabe Medina, TVWC’s K-2 grade coach and his assistants had their hands full with 14 kids grappling for the top four medals. Placing in second were Christian Reeves and Jake Brown. Third place was Gabriel Mesa. Fourth placer went to Allison Willer and Edward Reyna. Also competing were Noe Mesa, Philp Coates, Marcus Coates, Maddox Maclachlan, Bentley Folks, Ryker Maclachlan, Ben Reyna, Ezekiel Cairns and Ethan Gaston.
In the 3-5 grade division, three of the five wrestlers received medals. Earning top honors was Kayden Gonzales. Owen Schneider placed second, and earning fourth was Anthony Ashby. Also competing were Michael Brown and Ella Schneider. Head Coach Curtis Nelson was impressed with second-year wrestler Ella Schneider’s performance as she was one match out from placing, as well as getting her first win.
The middle school wrestlers had Jairdan Medina finish the day with a first-place medal. Michael Murillo wrestled two weight classes and finished second at 152 and third at 145. Also competing was Nick Voshal, who was one match from placing.
Coach Nelson said, “Most kids got four to five matches in and that’s important to get mat time early in the year.”
Nelson added that the "majority of our wrestlers competing at Wasco are first-time wrestlers and it takes courage to step on a mat all by yourself at any age."
Allison Willer and Kayden Gonzales also traveled to Tulare on Dec. 2 to compete in the Tulare Invitational. Allison went 0-2 in the 55 pound K-1 Division and Kayden went 1-2 in the 70 pound 4-5 Division. Allison is the daughter of alumni Warrior wrestler Ben Willer and he knows that wrestling teaches certain life skills that no other sport teaches and wants Allison to learn them early.
Curtis Nelson is TVWC's head coach.
