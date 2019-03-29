Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club had 12 wrestlers compete in Freestyle at the KCWA Foothill Jr. Tournament March 23 hosted by Foothill Jr. Wrestling Club.
Three wrestlers also competed in the Greco style of wrestling. Kayden Gonzales, Intermediate 71, beat fellow teammate Michael Brown in the finals for a 1-2 finish. Elijah Grave placed first in the Junior 145 division.
In Freestyle, Kayden Gonzales and Elijah Grave also won their weight and division. First-year wrestlers Phillip Coates and Ryker Maclachlan won their Rookie 45A and 45B pound brackets.
Rookie 45 pounder Marcus Coates placed second along with Intermediate 56 pounds Gabriel Cordova and Bantam 45 pounds Jake Brown. Third place medalists were Ryan Trigo, Novice Division; Gabriel Mesa in the Bantam Division; and Michael Brown, Intermediate. Fourth-place finishers were Maddox Maclachlan and Andre Cordova.
Curtis Nelson is TVWC's head coach.
