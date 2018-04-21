Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club took part in the KCWA Salute to Veterans on April 14 at North High School.
“We feel it is important to honor our Kern County veterans and we do this with this tournament,” said KCWA Director Curtis Nelson. “We selected nine veterans that we presented, thanking them for their service to our country with a special trophy."
TVWC coach Gabe Medina was one such honored veteran, Nelson added.
TVWC had 19 wrestlers competing in various age groups and weights. Bringing home individual 1st place trophies were five wrestlers: Rookie Jordan Cardenas, Novice J.P. Archuleta, Novice Stephan Meek, Schoolboy Levi Hart and Cadet Elijah Graves.
Rookie Gabriel Mesa and Novice Troy Martinez finished with second place medals. Bantam Gabriel Cordova, Intermediate Kayden Gonzales and Cadet Monique Martinez were award 3rd place. Fourth place went to Novice Elijah Perry, S.B. Jairdan Medina and S.B. Isaac Perry. Novice Isiah Perry and Intermediate Jake Hatfield got 5th place. Others competing were: Rookie Andre Cordova, Bantam Ezekiel Perry, and Intermediates Ryan Trigo and Savannah Cordova.
This weekend TVWC competed in their first Greco-Roman competition at the Calif State Kids Greco Tournament.
“Greco-Roman varies from Freestyle and Folkstyle, in that a wrestler cannot attack legs,” said Nelson, who is a two-time National Veteran Division Greco Champion.
Elijah Graves will also be competing in the Calif Cadet Freestyle Champions.
Curtis Nelson is a coach for the Tehachapi Mountain Wrestling Club.
