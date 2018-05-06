Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club has been busy the last two weeks bringing home trophies and medals.
On April 20-22, TVWC wrestlers took it to the mat at the California State Kids Greco Tournament held in Fresno.
“This was the first time our wrestlers competed in Greco-Roman style of wrestling,” said Coach Curtis Nelson. Greco varies from other styles in that a wrestler can only attack above the waist.
Bringing home a much sought-after California State Bear was Kayden Gonzales, placing third.
“He battled back after a first round lost and dominated his opponents with Tech Falls, of scoring 10 points more then the opponents,” said Nelson.
Levi Hart won his first round then lost a hard-fought match. In the Conso-semifinal, Hart lost by two points, after giving away six points for non-Greco action. Hart then came back for a Tech Fall to place fifth.
Reese Hart rose to the challenge of competing not only in Greco but also against some of the toughest boys in the state. Reese Hart ended the day with some good matches and a seventh place medal.
“In a match with a nationally ranked wrestler she was able to score,” said Nelson.
Also competing the same weekend was Elijah Graves, who wrestled in the Cadet State Freestyle Tournament. Graves went 2 and out against sophomore age wrestlers even though he is only an eighth-grader.
“Elijah knows he needs to compete at the next level as he will be a high school wrestler next year and is always looking to improve," said Nelson.
On April 28, the TVWC team wrestled at South High in the KCWA Rebel Rumble. Wrestling their way to first place medals were Jordan Cardenas, Gabriel Mesa and Savannah Cordova. Second place were Paige Hatfield, Ryan Trigo and Andre Cordova. Third place medalists were Kayden Gonzales, Stephan Meek and Monique Martinez. Also competing were Cayden Castrellon, Jake Hatfield, Myles Bega and Armando Villegas.
Curtis Nelson is a coach for the Tehachapi Mountain Wrestling Club.
