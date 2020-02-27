Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club had a busy weekend Feb. 22 and 23. They started the big weekend off with the CVYWA Masters competition at Corcoran, which combined qualifiers from the North and South Valley events.
Jake Brown was crowned champion at 2-3 grade, 49-pound division. Gabriel Mesa battled his 2-3 grade, 55-pound bracket for a third-place finish and Drake Lightner ended the day with a fourth-place trophy for the K-1, 43-pound class. Others competing were Marcus Coates, Noe Mesa, Phillip Coates, Maddox MacLachlan, Michael Brown and Kayden Gonzales.
That Sunday, TVWC entered the Bakersfield College Gym to compete in the Kern County Wrestling Association Folkstyle Championships. Being victorious in their age groups and weight class were Gabriel Mesa, 8 under 53 pounds; Phillip Coates, 8U-45 pounds; Noe Mesa, 8U-49 pounds; and Jake Brown, 10U 49 pounds.
Myles Bega, 8U -56 pounds; Marcus Coates, 8U-49 pounds; Maddox MacLachlan, 10U-49 pounds; and Drake Lightner, 8U-45 pounds all earned a silver medal.
The 12 and under group were represented by Michael Brown, 76 pounds, 5th; Bill Fuller, 86 pounds, third place; Kayden Gonzales, 76 pounds, fourth. Levi Hart competed in the 16 and under 112-pound division and finished with fifth place.
TVWC finished third place as a team and eared a KCWA Team Banner Award. TVWC will start its spring progrmMarch 3 and is open to new wrestlers.
Contact head coach Curtis Nelson at 661-557-1366 for more information.
