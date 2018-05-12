Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club competed in the second half of the Roadrunner/ Coyote tournament series, with Shafter hosting the Coyote on May 5.
Levi Hart won his schoolboy division and earned the matching singlet to his Roadrunner singlet he won in April. Kayden Gonzales also was champion of his division and received a Coyote singlet. Former TVWC member Bill Takara represented Team Temecula and earned top spot and a singlet.
Jordan Cardenas and Isaac Perry ended the day with a second place. Elijah Graves moved up a weight and placed third in the Cadet 132 division. Monique Martinez battled for a third-place medal as a Cadet 120-pounder. J.P Archuleta finished with a fourth place medal in the Novice 92-pound class.
Other TVWC members wrestling were Myles Bega, Troy Martinez, Ezekiel Perry, Cayden Castrellion, Elijah Perry and Isaiah Perry.
Curtis Nelson is a coach for the Tehachapi Mountain Wrestling Club.
