Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club had 17 wrestlers compete at the Kern County Wrestling Association's Coyote Classic in Shafter on April 27. With more than 400 wrestlers from throughout California and Nevada hitting the mats, TVWC had multiple winners and placers.
Winning their age group and weight class included these athletes. Jake Brown continues to have a very successful first year in the Bantam 45-pound weight division. Allison Willer has returned to the mat and dominated her completion at Girls Bantam 56 pounds. Michael Murrillo competed in his first Freestyle event this year and took home the Singlet award. The brother-sister duo of Levi Hart, Schoolboy 97, and Reese Hart, Girls Novice 102, continue to battle some very tough opponents in their brackets to earn the first-place honors.
Kayden Gonzales placed second at Intermediate 71 pounds. Elijah Graves had some tough matches and ended the day with third in the Cadet 145 pounds. Gabriel Cordova Intermediate 59 pounds placed third as well as Edward Reyna at Bantam 56 pounds. TVWC had many wrestlers advance through their 16-man brackets but did not place. They were Marcus Coates, Bentley Folks, Phillip Coates, Noe Mesa, Andre Cordova, Gabriel Mesa, Michael Brown and Anthony Ashby.
TVWC will host a KCWA Tournament here May 11 at Tehachapi High School. Start time is 9 a.m. There is no admission charge. Please come and show your support for these young wrestlers who will compete in both Freestyle and Greco-Roman.
Curtis Nelson is TVWC's head coach.
